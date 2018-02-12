Mouse takes a ride on a patrol car

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KXAN — A deputy in the Bay Area of California had an unusual passenger recently.

As a K-9 deputy with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office was driving along in his patrol car, a mouse popped up on his windshield. The sheriff’ office says the deputy was headed to an assignment at the Golden State Warriors Game, so they believe the rodent was “likely a San Antonio Spurs fan trying to intimidate us.”

To remove the mouse from his patrol car, the deputy used “de-escalation techniques.” The suspect was last seen scurrying away from the scene.