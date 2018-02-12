SC AG asking Congress to protect employees from sexual harassment

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – Attorney General Alan Wilson joined a bipartisan coalition urging Congress to help protect employees from sexual harassment.

According to a news release, Wilson joined the coalition of 56 states and territories urging Congress to end secret, forced arbitration in cases of workplace sexual harassment.

“Sexual harassment needs to be rooted out of our society,” Wilson said. “There is no place for sexual harassment at any time or in any workplace. These arbitration agreements are not fair to victims of sexual harassment and the secrecy surrounding them can lead to more people being victimized.”

According to the release, employees are required to sign employment contracts with arbitration agreements saying that sexual harassment claims be resolved through private arbitration, instead of the judicial process.

“The secrecy surrounding these proceedings can protect serial violators and provide inadequate relief to victims,” from the release.

“Congress today has both opportunity and cause to champion the rights of victims of sexual harassment in the workplace by enacting legislation to free them from the injustice of forced arbitration and secrecy when it comes to seeking redress from egregious misconduct condemned by all concerned Americans,” from the letter, which was cosponsored by Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi and North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein.

Read the letter by clicking here.