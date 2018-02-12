Spartanburg Co. Courthouse employees file suit over mold issues

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA)–Five Spartanburg County Courthouse employees filed a lawsuit Thursday over what they call unsafe working conditions due to ongoing mold-related issues at the courthouse.

The lawsuit states that because these workers are employees of the judicial system they are exempt from state or local grievance avenues, and that a lawsuit is their only available remedy. The lawsuit also states that more plaintiffs are expected to file suit.

Spartanburg County and John Does 1-10 are being sued as part of this suit.

The workers claim that they have had various health issues that they believe are directly related to exposure of what they describe as toxic mold. The lawsuit states that although the defendants have been aware of mold issues since August 2016, they have failed to correct the issue and relocate affected employees. Because of the ongoing issues and clean-up, the employees claim they also suffer severe physical symptoms of anxiety.

The plaintiffs listed various health issues that they have attributed to the mold and the clean-up, including painful eye irritation, nose bleeds, shortness of breath, fatigue, memory loss, upper respiratory issues, migraines, and ear ringing.

The lawsuit goes on to claim that the county discouraged employees from wearing protective masks and that a city council member ridiculed the workers reactions to the chemicals used to clean up the mold.

Spartanburg County voters passed a 1 cent sales tax in November to pay for a new courthouse and city-county complex. A new courthouse will not be ready until 2020.

Spartanburg County Council voted in January to hire a firm to explore options to move all 250 courthouse employees to a new building.

7News has reported on ongoing mold and mold clean-up issues since late 2016.