Suspect detained after chase in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – A suspect has been detained in Anderson County following a 30-minute chase with Anderson Police Department officers and Anderson County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

According to law enforcement at the scene, the chase went up US-29 to Williamston, the suspect turned around on some back roads and went back to Anderson on US-29.

The suspect’s vehicle ran over stop sticks and lost two tires.

The vehicle stopped between Gentry Drive and Plantation Road, just outside of the Anderson County limits.

EMS responded to the scene to check on the suspect who was detained.

US-29 is currently blocked to traffic at this time.

No information has been released as to why the chase occurred.