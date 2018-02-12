Video of nursing home’s procession for veteran goes viral

By Kirsten Glavin

ANDERSON, SC – Cell phone video capturing a procession for a fallen veteran in Anderson has garnered worldwide attention on social media.

In the video, an American flag was shown draped over the body of Douglas Timmons, an air force veteran who found solace for the final 3.5 years of his life in Richard M. Campbell Veterans Nursing Home.

Family said he moved in after he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

According to the nursing home, staff holds processions through their hallways for all former military men and women if they pass at the facility.

“It’s just a warm feeling to know you can take care of someone that took care of you,” said Russell Evatt, the administrator of Richard M. Campbell Veterans Nursing Home. “Residents, our other veterans that are here and our other staff will line the hallways holding American flags.”

At the end of the procession, staff played military Taps and give veterans a final salute.

While the nursing home said they’ve conducted hundreds of ceremonies like this one, it was Timmon’s farewell on Thursday that grabbed attention from people around the world.

Laura Dorn, Timmon’s daughter explained that she posted the video online to share with her sisters and the rest of the family.

But by making the video public, it was shared more than 6.1 million times in just 5 days.

“I had no idea that 6 million people would view a video that was meant in the beginning just to be shared with our family,” said Dorns. “I’ve gotten hundreds of messages from all around the world from people supporting us, and just wanting to give us words of encouragement and thank my father for his service.”

While Dorns told 7 News on Monday that her father would be smiling if he could watch his honorable exit, she added that neither he, nor anyone else in the family could have imagined it would touch the hearts of so many.

“There are people all over the world who’s lives this video of my dad touched. So it kind of restores faith in humanity and that there is still good out there.”