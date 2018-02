GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Three area law enforcement officers were recognized during 2017 Law Enforcement Appreciation Day by the Rotary Club of Greenville.

The Rotary Club presented the 2017 Rotary Officers of the Year award to Greenville County Sheriff’s Office Master Dep. Jonathan “Shane” Reece, Greenville City Police Department’s Det. Audrey “Rebecca” Lindler and FBI Special Agent Robert G. Hamod.

The event took place at the Westin Poinsett Hotel in Greenville at noon on Tuesday.