50 Upstate couples to say ‘I do’ in Valentine’s Day mass wedding

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – For 50 Upstate couples, Valentine’s Day will soon mean more than just chocolate and flowers.

It will also be the day they said “I do” or a day where they reaffirmed their love for one another — live on the radio!

The couples will be participating in a mass wedding and will be saying “I do,” or will be renewing their vows, simultaneously with others live on the radio event “Numerous Nuptials.”

Couples pre-registered to participate in the mass wedding, officiated by Attorney Rob Ianuario, at Rocky River Plantation in Williamston.

Listen to the mass wedding on 93.3 The Planet from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday.