BMW hiring event set for Tuesday

DUNCAN, S.C. (WSPA)–With plans to expand, BMW is hiring more workers for its Greer manufacturing plant.

MAU Workforce Solutions is doing the hiring.

The staffing company said BMW plans to create 1,000 more jobs in the next four years.

A hiring event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13 at the Spartanburg Community College Tyger River Campus at 1875 East Main Street (Highway 290) in Duncan.

MAU is hiring production associates, mechanical technicians, forklift operators and other workers for entry-level positions at BMW.

Pay starts at $16.50 to $17.50 an hour and multiple shifts are available, according to MAU.

Interested job seekers can attend the BMW hiring event today or apply online and schedule an interview by visiting www.mau.com/bmw.