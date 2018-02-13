Bon Secours St. Francis to offer free heart screenings

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)–Thursday is Heart Screening Day and Bon Secours St. Francis Health System is offering free heart screenings.

Registered nurses and a dietitian will be on hand to take your blood pressure, check vitals and run tests.

Organizers say it’s important to know your risk factors, family history, body mass index and glucose levels to make sure you’re living a healthy lifestyle. They say exercise is also important to maintain heart health.

The American Heart Association will be at Thursday’s event to teach hands-on CPR.

You don’t have to register for the free heart screening. Just visit Bon Secours Wellness Arena from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 15.

Click or tap here for more information on upcoming events.