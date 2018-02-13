Disturbing Video: 11 dead dogs found in Laurens Co.

WARNING: Story contains video of deceased animals that may be disturbing to some.

LAURENS Co., S.C. (WSPA)–A man on his daily walk made a disturbing find on Tuesday morning.

Mickey Fortin was walking on Stoddard Mill Road when he saw what he first thought was trash. But as he got closer, he realized it was four dead dogs along the side of the road. Fortin found five more dead dogs about a mile away–also along Stoddard Mill Road in Gray Court.

“It’s horrific to see that,” Fortin said.

He livestreamed the discovery in a Facebook video and notified authorities.

“It looks like they’ve been executed or something,” he said in a video.

Can’t see videos in the app? Click here.

Giles Gilmer with Laurens County Animal Control confirmed the sheriff’s office is investigating. Gilmer said a total of 11 dogs were found. Several dogs were found in two separate piles on Stoddard Mill Road near the intersections of Bryson Ford and Ben Taylor roads, Gilmer said.

7 News is told the dogs appear to be older Chihuahuas.

Giles said a couple dogs had been shot.

This is a developing story.