GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Greenville Co. Schools Board of Trustees have voted to waive the make-up of three snow days, according to spokesperson Beth Brotherton.

The days were Jan. 17, 18 and 19.

A total of 6 days were missed during the year.

The remaining 3 days will be made up on March 19, 30 and April 27.

Brotherton says those days were built into the school calendar.

If more days are missed due to weather, they can appeal the missed time to the State Board of Education.