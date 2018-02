WAYNESVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Waynesville Police Department officers are needing the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a bank robbery that happened Tuesday afternoon.

According to the police department’s Facebook page, SunTrust Bank on Main Street in Waynesville was robbed around 4:40 p.m.

The woman pictured was last seen leaving the bank.

Anyone who can help identify the woman or anyone who has information about the bank robbery is asked to call WPD’s Lt. Chandler at 828-456-5363.