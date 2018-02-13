Is Valentine’s Day overrated?

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Valentine’s Day is tomorrow, so what are you planning on doing? Is it the same thing you did last year?

One in four couples say their Valentine’s Day rituals are boring. According to a new survey by Groupon, many couples say the holiday is too predictable. Over 50 percent of the people surveyed say they do the same thing every year.

So how do you make it more fun and less boring? Nearly 80 percent said sharing an experience after dinner with their partner is the key to having the perfect Valentine’s Day. The top experiences included: attending a concert, getting locked in an escape room, touring a cultural attraction and taking a cooking class.