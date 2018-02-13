Monday’s High School Basketball

Zion Williamson scored 37 points and reached 3,000 for his career in Spartanburg Day’s decisive 82-51 victory over Spartanburg Christian in the opening round of the SCISA District Tournament.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Bethesda Academy, Ga. 61, Hilton Head Christian Academy 50
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Class AAA Lower State
First Round
Battery Creek 68, Lake Marion 43
Bishop England 68, Bluffton 47
Manning 52, May River 46
Ridgeland-Hardeeville 69, Hanahan 33
Swansea 58, Lake City 39
Class AAA Upper State
First Round
Berea 68, Chester 23
Emerald 68, Camden 35
Fairfield Central 43, Southside 25
Pendleton 63, Clinton 29
Walhalla 52, Woodruff 44Class A Lower State
First Round
Hannah-Pamplico 34, Baptist Hill 33
Class A Upper State
First Round
Denmark-Olar 59, Whitmire 22
