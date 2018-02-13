Monday’s High School Basketball

Zion Williamson scored 37 points and reached 3,000 for his career in Spartanburg Day’s decisive 82-51 victory over Spartanburg Christian in the opening round of the SCISA District Tournament.

Associated Press

AP-SC-BKH–Prep Scores

Monday’s Scores

By The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Bethesda Academy, Ga. 61, Hilton Head Christian Academy 50

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Class AAA Lower State

First Round

Battery Creek 68, Lake Marion 43

Bishop England 68, Bluffton 47

Manning 52, May River 46

Ridgeland-Hardeeville 69, Hanahan 33

Swansea 58, Lake City 39

Class AAA Upper State

First Round

Berea 68, Chester 23

Emerald 68, Camden 35

Fairfield Central 43, Southside 25

Pendleton 63, Clinton 29

Walhalla 52, Woodruff 44Class A Lower State

First Round

Hannah-Pamplico 34, Baptist Hill 33

Class A Upper State

First Round

Denmark-Olar 59, Whitmire 22

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

