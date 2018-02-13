1 dead after train vs. car crash in Gaffney, coroner on-scene

GAFFNEY, SC (WSPA) – Gaffney Police Department officials said one person is dead following a crash involving a train and a car near Floyd Baker Boulevard and Granard Street in Gaffney.

The call about the crash came in around 4:45 p.m.

Gaffney Police Chief Chris Skinner confirmed that a coroner was at the scene of the train wreck and said the driver of the car died.

No other injuries were reported.

We are working to gather more details at this time and will update with more information as it becomes available.