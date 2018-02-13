Scare Your Date on Special Valentine-Themed Haunted Attraction

Are you looking for an out-of-the-box way to celebrate Valentine’s Day? From February 14-17, Nightmare Dungeon is opening the doors of its 2-story cabin for a special “Nightmare Valentine” haunted attraction. Jennifer Martin has a look inside.
