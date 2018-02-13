SEC Fines, Reprimands USC’s Martin

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – The Southeastern Conference fined South Carolina men’s basketball coach Frank Martin $25,000 for comments about an official that issued him a technical foul during a home loss to Florida.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey Monday also reprimanded Martin for his comments.

Martin went on tirade after Saturday’s 65-41 loss , saying he was not happy that official Lee Cassell – although Martin did not mention him by name – was working the SEC game. Martin said the league gave Cassell his start and then he “turned his back on the SEC to go officiate the other leagues”

The SEC said Martin’s comments were against league rules about public criticism of officials or discussing what was talked about to league officials regarding officiating.

The Gamecocks have lost five straight. They play at No. 18 Tennessee on Tuesday night.

