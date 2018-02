SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Mardi Gras and King Cakes go hand in hand, and one Upstate bakery got in on the action.

Gary Beer was in Cakehead in Spartanburg picking up his King Cake Tuesday afternoon.

“It’s Fat Tuesday, Mardi Gras, I mean the colors,” Beer said. “Let the good times roll!”

Each King Cake has a tiny baby inside, and whoever receives the slice of cake with the baby inside has the next King Cake party or brings the next cake for the office.