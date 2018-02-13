The “One Spartanburg” initiative rounds out year one

The One Spartanburg” initiative turns has wrapped up its first year, and planners released a “scorecard” of its progress so far.

Already, there are some clear success stories, like the new satellite Spartanburg office of Hulsey McCormick and Wallace, an engineering firm headquartered in Greenville.

“The One Spartanburg Initiative, gave us the confidence that the city and County leaders were committed to improving the quality of life. So that is one reason we went ahead and pulled the trigger,” said Wes Hulsey, the CEO.

Allen Smith, the President and CEO of the Spartanburg Area Chamber of Commerce is speerheading the initiative, and says the goal is to make improvements in four main categories, talent retention (from the many local colleges), economy, place and image.

“We believe this whole initiative steered by data, lead by the community 312 volunteers, is really going to deliver on its promises because it already has,” he said.

The Downtown Development partnership, just one element of One Spartanburg has 15 different projects in the works right now from potential new businesses to expansions of ones already here.

Other examples:

– Converse has partnered with Milliken to train students for its workforce.

– A new Spartanburg County sign will soon be welcoming visitors on the northwest boarder.

– The County’s also benefiting from an 80% spike in the One Spartanburg branding hashtag.

“This is the beginning. We have 4 more years ahead of us, but we’re very excited and very encouraged by the success that we’ve already had thus far,” said Smith.