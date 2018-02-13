‘There’s a dog attacking somebody, it’s got him by the throat right now’: 911 calls detail brutal dog attack in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON Co,. SC – In newly released 9-1-1 calls to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, neighbors and passerby’s described the moments after two men were attacked by a dog in Homeland Park.

Four callers were heard in the tapes, explaining to dispatch that they had seen a boxer attack people in someone’s backyard.

“Anderson County 9-1-1, what’s your emergency?” Dispatch asked after answering the phone.

“Yes, yes, there’s a dog attacking somebody! It’s got him by the throat right now,” one man said. “Tell them to get their guns out and get ready. We’ve got the kill that (expletive).”

Another man could be heard telling dispatch that he saw the chaos break out after getting home from work.

“I got home from work just now and there’s a guy and there’s a guy laying in his backyard… and there’s a dog on top of him. He got attacked by the dog and he’s not doing well at all.”

According to newly obtained police reports, the dog that attacked two people was named Duke. Witnesses told deputies that the boxer broke his leash, and when one of the men started walking to dog over to tie him up onto a back trailer, he attacked another man pushing a wheelbarrow.

“There’s a couple people bit out here,” said one female caller. “And I don’t mean bit, I mean viciously bit. I’m standing up on a chair because I’m scared to hell of it.”

The female went on to explain that one of the men’s girlfriend’s stepped in and started beating the boxer with a hammer after the dog locked it’s teeth around her boyfriend’s neck.

After the attack, dispatch sent deputies and animal control officers over to the home on Key Street.

The dog’s owner was notified after the incident, and signed the dog over to “Paws,” according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

The two men were taken and treated at the hospital for their injuries.

7 News did reach out to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday night to see if the dog had been put down, but did not immediately get an answer.