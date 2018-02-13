Townville shooting suspect hearing: What judge’s decision will mean

(WSPA) – As testimony continues in a hearing that will determine whether or not the teen suspect in the Townville Elementary School shooting will be tried as an adult, we took a closer look into what these waiver hearings mean for the future of the case and the suspect.

A judge will soon evaluate whether this suspect shooter will be tried as an adult or a juvenile, following witness testimony this week.

Eight factors from a Supreme Court case will go into this Anderson judge’s decision, including the seriousness of the crime, whether the crime was against persons or property and the intellectual state of the child at the time of the crime, as well as his ability to rehabilitate in DJJ custody.

A decision brings two options — A trial as a juvenile where the evidence is solely presented to a Family Court judge or General Sessions court where the teen will face a jury and a possibility of decades or even life in prison.