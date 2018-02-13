Vigil held for murder victim, search continues for killer

COWPENS, SC (WSPA) – An Upstate family is grieving the loss of a man shot dead following a street fight.

Loved ones gathered Tuesday night at a vigil in for Sherman Tate.

“We’ve been grieving.. We’re hurt,” said cousin Quincey Armstrong. “We all grew up as brothers and sisters. He was a good man and loved his family and kids.”

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office say about 30 people were watching several others fight on Third Avenue in Gaffney Sunday afternoon.

Deputies say a man pulled a gun and fired several shots. Deputies say Tate was hit and died at the hospital.

The sheriff’s office says they’re still looking for a suspect.

“It was very sad to learn of another homicide in Cherokee County and Gaffney South Carolina,” said Put Down The Guns Now Young People founder Jack Logan, who hosted the vigil close to the home of Tate’s mom in Cowpens.

Activists said people need to speak out about crimes in their neighborhoods.

“I would love for the community to stop the violence,” said Andre Gregory who heads Black Lives Matter in Gaffney.

Anyone with information on the shooting or the person of interest is asked to call Investigator April Haney at 864-619-2002 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.