Woman thrown from car, killed in crash in Madison Co.

MADISON CO., NC (WSPA) – A woman died after she was thrown from her car during a crash on Highway 213 in Madison County, Monday afternoon.

According to North Carolina State Highway Patrol, 53-year-old Laurie Allison Fraser died at the scene of the crash.

Troopers say the crash happened around 4:50pm when Fraser’s car hit the right rear of a truck making a left turn and flipped multiple times. Fraser’s car came to rest upside down in the shoulder of the road.

Fraser was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was thrown from her car, according to NC State Highway Patrol.

Troopers say speed may have been a factor in the crash.