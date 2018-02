PAULINE, S.C. (WSPA)–The Red Cross says three adults are out of a home heavily damaged in a fire.

Spartanburg County Dispatch said the fire was reported around 7:20 a.m. Wednesday. It happened at a house on Foster Mill Circle in Pauline.

No one was reportedly hurt.

Glenn Springs-Pauline Fire District responded to the fire. Croft, Roebuck and Woodruff fire crews provided assistance.

The Red Cross says it’s helping three people who lived at the house.

