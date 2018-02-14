4-year-old girl missing in Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C.(WCBD) – Charleston police officers are searching for a missing 4-year-old girl on Johns Island.

Heidi Renae Todd disappeared just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday. Police officers, firefighters, the Coast Guard and other rescue units launched a search near her home on Sweetleaf Lane. At one point, officers went door-to-door, knocking at neighboring homes in an attempt to find the girl.

Police later revealed that Heidi’s mother was taken to the hospital. Neighbors fear the woman was attacked. Police have not revealed any information about why the woman was hospitalized or what may have led to the child’s disappearance.

Officers say Heidi may be with a “skinny” Hispanic male ranging in age from 25 to 30.

Heidi was last seen wearing pink pants and a blue shirt.

If you have seen her call Charleston police at 843-743-7200.

Police & fire are searching area of 2985 Sweetleaf Lane for missing 4 year-old Heidi Renae Todd. She was reported missing @ 5:50 pm All updates will be done via email to the media & through CPD’s Twitter account pic.twitter.com/MxvS7XPftj — Charleston P.D. (@CharlestonPD) February 14, 2018