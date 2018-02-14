50 couples get married, renew their vows together on Valentine’s Day in Anderson

ANDERSON, SC – Roses were red, and gowns… not just one color. But in Anderson, Valentine’s Day was the day, to marry your lover.

Fifty couples tied to knot and renewed their vows Wednesday at the Rocky River Plantation.

Brides lined up across from their soon-to-be husband and filed into a tent together, with friends and family by their side.

“Fifty years from now I shouldn’t be able to forget Valentine’s Day, you know. So it will be easy for me!” said James Fuller.

Fuller and his bride,. Connie Swatzell, both of Lyman, said they decided to say, “I do” after dating for just over a year. “I’m excited to get married and I love her and I’m excited to spend forever together.”

Jack Wilson of West Union told 7 New that he and his wife decided to renew their vows.

“It’s getting close to coming up on our tenth year anniversary,” he explained.

100 newly weds filed out of the tent after music and vows, orchestrated by an attorney.

“You end up focusing on the one that you love more than anyone else around you. Everyone kind of disappears,” said Christina Wilcox, a bride from Central.

The ceremony was part of a contest held by 93.3 “The Planet,” and broadcasted live over the radio.

A lot of the brides and grooms got their hair and makeup done, along with other wedding necessities, for free, according to the station’s advertisements.