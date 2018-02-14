Driver dies days after Easley crash

PICKENS Co., S.C. (WSPA)–A driver has died several days after crashing into a guardrail and creek in Easley.

Lance Cpl. Justin Sutherland with the S.C. Highway Patrol said the wreck happened Feb. 8 on Rice Road.

Sutherland said the driver of a 2006 Ford pickup truck ran off the road and hit a guardrail and creek. The single-vehicle accident wreck was near Rice Street.

The driver was taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital where they later died from their injuries.

The victim’s name has not been released at this time.