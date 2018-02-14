Ex-NC elem. teacher charged with sex crimes involving student

CREEDMOOR, N.C. (WNCN) – A former Granville County elementary school teacher who is accused of sex crimes involving a former student appeared before a judge Wednesday morning.

Megan Selfe, 25, worked at Creedmoor Elementary from January 2016 through July 2016 before she resigned, according to a school district spokesman.

Selfe was arrested on Feb. 6 and charged with felony statutory rape of a child under the age of 15 and felony indecent liberties with a child.

According to the school district, the victim was a student of hers but the events happened outside of the school within the past year. Deputies later said the incidents happened in January 2017.

On Wednesday, she appeared before Judge Carolina Burnette after earlier posting a $150,000 secured bond.

Selfe hired attorney Jesse Scharff who said the teacher is “operating under a presumption of innocence right now.

“Under the law that says she has the presumption of innocence, which is the way anyone would want to be treated if they were charged with a crime,” he said.

Selfe is not employed at this time and is now living in Pennsylvania, according to the attorney.

When asked about Selfe’s resignation, Scharff said “I don’t think it had anything to do with this situation at all.”

Selfe also worked as a kindergarten teacher at Henderson Collegiate, a charter school in Henderson.

Executive Director Eric Sanchez sent a note to parents confirming Selfe worked at the school but no Henderson Collegiate students were involved in the case.