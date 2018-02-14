Help police find missing 31-year-old woman in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officers are searching for missing 31-year-old woman.

According to a news release from the police department, Candice James was last seen at Trader Joe’s in North Asheville around 2 weeks ago.

Family members of James reportedly last had contact with James on Feb. 10.

She is described as being 5-foot-7 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has blonde hair.

Anyone with information on James’ whereabouts is asked to call Asheville Police at 828-252-1110 or Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.