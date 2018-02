Sophomore lefthander Jacob Hennessy, a Dorman High graduate, will get the call to start in Clemson’s opener Friday against visiting William&Mary.

It’ll be Hennessy’s first career start after working out of the bullpen as a freshman, when he posted a 2-1 record with a 3.82 ERA and had 37 strikeouts in 30.2 innings.

The addition of a change-up to his repertoire was apparently what separated him from other contenders for the opener.