Homeowner, suspect get into shoot-out say Oconee Co. deputies

WALHALLA, SC (WSPA) – A homeowner and a trespassing suspect exchanged gunfire early Tuesday morning, according to the Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office.

It happened on Quarter Horse Trail near Walhalla.

Deputies were sent to the address around 3:35 a.m. for a report of trespassing.

On their way there, they were told that the homeowner had been shot.

The homeowner’s wife took the deputies to the back of the home where they found the man.

They also found a suspect who had been shot.

Deputies think the homeowner was holding the suspect at gunpoint after he discovered the suspect on his property.

The suspect shot the homeowner and the homeowner returned fire hitting the suspect, according to the report.

Both were taken to the hospital for treatment.

No further information is being released right now.