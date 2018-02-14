Is Valentine’s Day the saddest day of the year?

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Today is deemed the “most romantic” holiday, but what about those who don’t have that special someone to celebrate with?

According to search results from GIF Keyboard and search engine, Tenor, today is also the saddest day of the year.

GIFs are used to express a variety of emotions, the ‘Sad Spongebob’ GIF is the most popular ‘Alone’ GIF and ‘Minion Kiss’ is the most popular for ‘love’. According to Tenor, Valentine’s Day is ranked the top day of the year for the ‘alone’ searches, which spike by over 455 percent more than average.

It was also found that today is the second most popular day of ‘crying’ searches.