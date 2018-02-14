NC fugitives caught at friend’s home after days on the run

MARION, NC (WSPA) – Two fugitives – who were on the run for days – were captured at a friend’s home by McDowell County Sheriff’s deputies.

Investigators had been looking for Gilbert Keith Moore, 39, of Nebo and Diamond Montana Noles, 18, of Marion on several charges including breaking and entering.

They were wanted for a break-in at a home in Marion on February 7. Deputies say $1,000 worth of property was stolen including a TV, a DVD player, clay targets and drop cords.

Two other people had already been arrested and charged in the incident.

Deputies say they got word Tuesday that Moore and Noles were in the area. They found the two and arrested them at a friend’s home on Big Dipper Drive.

Moore and Noles are also charged with larceny after breaking and entering, possession of stolen goods and injury to real property. Deputies say most of the victim’s property was recovered.