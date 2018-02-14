New technology helps Mabry band students get ready for competition

Inman, S.C. (WSPA)– There are 75 band students at Mabry Middle School and they all have access to new technology in class.

Students and teachers are now using rocket books which helps them participate in class discussion.

The rocket book is a tech style notebook that students can write their musical notes in.

Students can have their rocket booked scanned with a picture taken by the teacher’s cell phone.

The teacher will transfer the rocket book information to an app which displays the written information on a screen for the whole class to see.

Teachers at Mabry say this has helped them become for efficient and students enjoy the visual learning experience.

Mabry band students will compete at various competitions in the upstate this spring.