Pro golfer Bill Haas involved in deadly California crash

Los Angeles, Ca. (WSPA) — Professional golfer and Greer native, Bill Haas, is expected to survive after a deadly crash in a Los Angeles neighborhood.

According to Jeff Fisher with the Los Angeles Police Department, Haas was riding in the passenger seat of a Ferrari that hit a BMW in Pacific Palisades Tuesday night. Fisher says the driver of the Ferrari was killed, but that Haas is “doing okay.”

Two passengers in the BMW were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Police say actor Luke Wilson was in an SUV that was also sideswiped by the Ferrari, but Wilson was not injured.

Haas was in Pacific Palisades for a golf tournament at Riviera County Club.