Spartanburg man charged with attempted murder in baseball bat attack

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA)–A man is accused of attacking his brother-in-law with a baseball bat.

James Daryl Gray, 39, of Spartanburg has been charged with attempted murder and malicious injury to personal property, according to jail records.

Police responded to a report of a man walking in Fernwood Glendale Road with an head wound around 5:20 p.m. Monday.

An officer was flagged down by the victim who said he was sitting in his living room when Gray hit him in the back of his head with a baseball bat, according to a police report.

The victim had a head wound at least one inch long.

Gray claimed he acted in self defense while two family members told police that Gray entered the victim’s home with a baseball bat before the alleged assault, the report says.

Police found the baseball bat in the trunk of a car at the scene.

Gray was released Wednesday from the Spartanburg County Detention Center on $8,500 bond, according to jail records.