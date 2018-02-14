‘Titanic’ Costume Display Brings Biltmore to Life

With over 45 costumes that were worn on set of the Titanic sprinkled throughout the Biltmore House, America’s largest home now has a new exhibition on display: “Glamour on Board: Fashion from Titanic The Movie.” The exhibition not only is the first large-scale exhibition of fashions from Titanic, but it reveals connections between the Vanderbilt family and the Titanic, as well as love story parallels between the film and the family. Jennifer Martin has a look inside.

The exhibition is on display February 9th through May 13th, 2018. For more information, click here.