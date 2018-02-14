Townville Elem. Shooting: Teen discussed plan on Instagram, says FBI

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – An FBI agent is testifying Wednesday morning in a court hearing to decide if the accused Townville Elementary School shooter will be tried as an adult.

Wednesday is day 3 of testimony in the hearing.

Special Agent Shandal Ewing testified about Instagram messages allegedly sent by the suspect.

Agent Shandal says the suspect used the Instagram account to message people about guns and going to the elementary school to shoot kids.

Shandal also testified that the suspect also had a conversation with another user about how to make a bomb at home.

The following are some of the messages the suspect allegedly sent:

September 16, 2016

“Getting one of these soon, I saved up $2000 and I’m going to buy this” **picture depicts gun for $299 (Message sent to unknown)

September 22, 2016

“Kill them before they bullie the nobody’s.”

“I’ve been planning for 2 years so I’m f*****”

“I’m not going after my middle school doe.”

September 23, 2016

“shooting my dad, getting his keys getting in his truck, driving to the elementary school 4 minutes away.”

“I think I’ll probably most likely kill around 50 or 60.” “If I get lucky maybe 150.”

September 24, 2016

Suspect has conversation with another user on how to make a bomb at home.

September 27, 2016

“If Trump gets elected He’s gonna allow teachers to carry guns.”

“Damn we have like a 2 month time.”

“someone who kills a lot of people without getting killed by cops before he finishes is way cooler than going around kidnapping people and eating their insides.”

– Suspect messages that his dad told him he must get 100 on his math test or his dad says he will kill his best friend who is his rabbit.

– Suspect writes to someone that his dad does not care that he has a disability and is a bully.

September 28, 2016 (Day of shooting)

“tomorrows rainbow day for meh.”

“I’m giving the kids 4-5 minutes to get back into their classes.”

“I don’t want any runners.”