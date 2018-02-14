Tuesday High School Basketball

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bethesda Academy, Ga. 68, Beaufort Academy 30

Heathwood Hall 59, Ben Lippen 55

Hilton Head Christian Academy 56, Thomas Heyward Academy 54

Hilton Head Prep 78, Colleton Prep 38

John Paul II 56, St. Andrew’s, Ga. 53

Porter-Gaud 73, Pinewood Prep 57

T.L. Hanna 55, Boiling Springs 35

Class AAA Lower State

First Round

Bishop England 50, May River 48

Dillon 66, Strom Thurmond 59

Edisto 56, Lake City 55

Georgetown 58, Swansea 57

Loris 71, Brookland-Cayce 49

Manning 61, Bluffton 54

Ridgeland-Hardeeville 66, Lake Marion 44

Class A Lower State

First Round

Hannah-Pamplico 59, Military Magnet Academy 40

Class AAAA Upper State

First Round

Greenville 65, Union County 60

Class AAA Upper State

First Round

Camden 82, Carolina High and Academy 44

Chester 72, Palmetto 62

Clinton 70, Seneca 47

Indian Land 62, Berea 49

Pendleton 73, Chapman 57

Southside 73, Columbia 43

Walhalla 70, Broome 62

Class A Upper State

First Round

Blackville-Hilda 79, Ware Shoals 58

Denmark-Olar 59, McCormick 52

Lewisville 98, Calhoun Falls 47

McBee 59, Williston-Elko 56

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Colleton Prep 32, Hilton Head Prep 29

Florence Christian 37, Wilson Hall 35

John Paul II 37, St. Andrew’s, Ga. 23

Landrum 74, Ninety Six 32

Trinity Byrnes School 47, Pee Dee Academy 42

Class AAAAA Lower State

First Round

Carolina Forest 53, West Ashley 33

Conway 47, Wando 45

Fort Dorchester 73, Dutch Fork 63

Irmo 44, Ashley Ridge 43

Lexington 58, Socastee 52

Spring Valley 82, Summerville 42

Sumter 56, White Knoll 31

Class AAAA Lower State

First Round

A.C. Flora 50, Hartsville 43

Berkeley 43, North Myrtle Beach 38

Crestwood 79, Dreher 44

Myrtle Beach 56, Beaufort 19

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 46, Darlington 34

R.B. Stall 55, St. James 33

Wilson 80, Cane Bay 29

Class AA Lower State

First Round

Barnwell 53, Garrett Academy of Technology 33

Batesburg-Leesville 56, Carvers Bay 38

Latta 56, Silver Bluff 39

Marion 62, Allendale-Fairfax 34

Mullins 65, Academic Magnet 25

North Charleston 56, Andrews 38

Woodland 61, Chesterfield 36

Class AAAAA Upper State

First Round

Dorman 64, Westside 34

Gaffney 70, J.L. Mann 35

Hillcrest 76, Clover 73

Nation Ford 49, Greenwood 29

Rock Hill 77, Mauldin 37

Wade Hampton (G) 34, Fort Mill 10

Woodmont 58, Spartanburg 36

Class AAAA Upper State

First Round

D.W. Daniel 47, Union County 33

Greenville 63, Blue Ridge 42

Greer 46, Belton-Honea Path 38

Midland Valley 55, South Pointe 52

North Augusta 49, Ridge View 30

Richland Northeast 72, South Aiken 25

Westwood 64, Airport 36

Class AA Upper State

First Round

Andrew Jackson 74, Ninety Six 32

Blacksburg 60, Brashier Middle College 39

Cheraw 42, Gray Collegiate Academy 35

Christ Church Episcopal 54, Liberty 6

Saluda 53, Lee Central 46

Southside Christian 48, Chesnee 30

W.J. Keenan 61, Buford 27

