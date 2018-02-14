Upstate church prays for FL shooting victims at gun violence discussion

Related Coverage 17 dead in Florida school shooting, suspect in custody

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – The Florida school shooting happened the same day an Upstate church planned a discussion about gun violence.

Put Down The Guns Now Young People founder Jack Logan spoke to kids, teens, and adults, at New Faith Baptist Church in Spartanburg County Wednesday.

People prayed for the victims in Florida.

They said it’s important to bring these discussions to young people.

“When we got to having this I said how coincidental, but that is so sad, and that’s why it’s much needed to have these type of things because if you can just save one teen and I thought it was so good that they talked about looking at what they have on their social media,” said Melva Bruton, wife of Pastor Jimmie Bruton.

Church leaders said with so many mass shootings, they’ve also had law enforcement come in to talk about safety.