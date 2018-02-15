2 schools on lockdown after nearby chase in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Two schools are on lockdown after a chase in Anderson County Thursday afternoon.

Anderson County Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed that deputies and Anderson police officers are responding to an area on White Street following a chase around 2 p.m.

Dispatchers said county deputies were trying to conduct a traffic stop around the Stewart Circle area when a brief chase started.

The subject of the chase got out of the vehicle near White Street.

Deputies reportedly saw a gun and heard gun shots.

Anderson County District 5 spokesperson Kyle Newton said their Career Center on McDuffie Street and S. Fant Early Childhood are both on lockdown because deputies were reportedly chasing someone nearby.