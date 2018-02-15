Arrests made in United Community Bank robberies

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Police say two men have been arrested in connection to robberies at the same bank.

The bank is United Community Bank on East Main St. in Spartanburg.

Carlos Stevenson was arrested in connection to the robberies on Dec. 13 and Feb. 7, according to police.

He is charged with 2 counts of Bank Entry with Intent to Steal.

Robert Beason was also arrested for his alleged involvement in the robbery that happened on Feb. 7.

Beason is charged with Bank Entry with Intent Steal, Assault & Battery 1st Degree

In the Dec. 13 robbery, the suspect threatened to shoot everyone in the business if he wasn’t given the money immediately.

However – the man didn’t present a weapon. The suspect got the money and ran north on Montview St.

In the Feb. 7 robbery, two men entered the bank and one demanded money at the counter while the other man confronted an employee sitting in the front office.