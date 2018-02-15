Broome High student arrested after making threat against school

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA)–School officials say a ninth grader has been arrested after threatening the safety of students and staff at Broome High School.

Spartanburg School District 3 said in a news release that the threat was posted on Snapchat. School officials say the threat was reported to officials by another student.

The school district said the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office investigated the threat and charged with student with disturbing schools.

School officials said they were made made aware of the threat early Thursday morning. They said additional security is being provided at Broome High School in order to ensure students’ safety.

School officials are also recognizing the student who anonymously tipped off authorities about the threat on Wednesday.

“The District would like to commend the student who came forward with information. It is this kind of courage to speak out that can and will prevent tragedies,” District 3 Superintendent Kenny Blackwood said in a statement.

The district said it’s cooperating with law enforcement.