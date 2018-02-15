Case of man who died after Walhalla shootout classified as homicide

WALHALLA, SC (WSPA) – The case of a man who died following a shootout with a suspect trespassing at his home on Wednesday has been classified as a homicide.

Accordig to Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis, Robert Seven McDowell, 63, died in surgery at Greenville Memorial Hospital on Wednesday.

An autopsy was performed on Thursday and revealed that McDowell died from internal injuries associated with a single gunshot would to the abdomen.

According to the coroner’s office, McDowell’s death is being classified as a homicide.

We reported on Wednesday that warrants were issued for the arrest of Tyler Mark Broome, 24, who was shot in the incident and taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Deputies were dispatched to a home on Quarter Horse Trail around 3:35 a.m. on Wednesday in reference to a trespassing.

While they were en route, deputies were told that shots had been fired and the homeowner had been shot.

Deputies were directed to the back of the home by the homeowner’s wife and made contact with the homeowner, Robert Steven McDowell, 63.

Investigators say they determined Broome shot McDowell as McDowell was holding Broome at gunpoint, after McDowell discovered Broome on the property.

McDowell then reportedly returned fire and shot Broome.