Franklin HS student arrested after making threats say deputies

MACON CO., NC (WSPA) – A Franklin High School student was arrested overnight after he was heard making threats as he was leaving his school bus after arriving home Wednesday, according to Macon County Schools.

According to the school, the bus driver heard the student make more than one statement that threatened the safety and well-being of fellow students.

The bus driver contacted school officials, who then contacted the School Resource Officer and the Macon County Sheriff’s Office for an investigation.

The school says detectives with the sheriff’s office conducted interviews and got video from the school bus camera.

The 16 year old student was charged with communicating threats and making a false report of mass violence to a school.

The school says the student is the only person involved in making threats. The 16 year old’s bond was set at $10,000.

After the student is released, he will also be subject to disciplinary action by the school system.

The school says there will be additional support services and counselors on campus today for students and faculty.

School Superintendent Dr. Chris Baldwin and Macon County Sheriff Robert Holland released the following statement

The threats made yesterday were extremely serious in nature and all of our staff took the appropriate steps immediately following the statements. Threats of any kind against students and/or faculty will not be tolerated. These types of threats will be investigated thoroughly and prosecuted if appropriate.