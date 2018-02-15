Greenville Co. Schools responds to questions about security after FL shooting

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Greenville Co. Schools are getting calls today asking about their security procedures, according to spokesperson Beth Brotherton.

She says principals have been asked to visible and available to parents during drop off to answer questions or concerns.

They are continuing to do the things they have always done to keep students safe, according to Brotherton.

She says all exterior doors will remain locked and visitors must be buzzed in. She says a second set of locked doors prevents entry into the school.

Students and staff are taught to “ignore the door” and insist visitors use the main entrance.

Brotherton says every school has at least one to two resources officers at every high school, one officer at every middle school and a roving patrol at all elementary schools.

All staff are required to go through active shooter training every year, according to Brotherton.

“We are deeply saddened by what happened in Broward County yesterday afternoon. We review our emergency procedures regularly with the help of local police chiefs, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, a retired FBI special agent, security consultants and employees we’ve hired with law enforcement backgrounds. If valuable information can be gleaned from the ongoing investigation in Florida that team will take the findings into account,” Brotherton said.