Holmes 27 Points Not Enough as USC Upstate Falls at North Florida, 109-100

Jacksonville, Fla. (USC Upstate SID) – Deion Holmes scored a team-high 27 points, while Thomas Booker added a career-best 18 off the bench, to lead six Spartans in double-figures as the USC Upstate men’s basketball team suffered a 109-100 setback to the North Florida Ospreys on Thursday evening from UNF Arena.
USC Upstate falls to 7-22 on the season and 2-10 in ASUN play while North Florida improves to 12-17 overall and 6-6 in the conference.
A LOOK AT THE NUMBERS
- The Spartans scored in double-figures for the second time this season after recording 106 against Lipscomb on Jan. 29.
- It marks the first time since the 2014-15 season that USC Upstate has compiled 100 points or more in a game twice.
- For the first time since joining the ASUN, the Spartans scored at least 100 points in two games during conference play.
- USC Upstate had six players score in double-digits in Holmes, Booker, Malik Moore, Mike Cunningham, Ramel Thompkins and Isaiah Anderson.
- Holmes scored over 20 points for the 17th time in his career, and eighth this season, after leading USC Upstate offensively with 27 to go with eight rebounds on 12-of-20 shooting.
- Thompkins posted 20-plus points for the fifth time in his career following a 7-for-12 shooting performance, including 5-of-9 behind the 3-point line, to end the game with 20.
- Booker concluded the game shooting 6-of-9 from the field and was 3-for-3 in both 3-point shooting and free throws for a career-high 18 points and six rebounds.
- Moore added 12 points while Cunningham contributed 11 and Anderson 10.
- The Ospreys also had six players score 10 or more points led by double-doubles from Noah Horchler and Ivan Gandia-Rosa.
- Horchler collected 16 points and 11 rebounds while Gandia-Rosa had 15 points and 18 assists.
- Wajid Aminu led all players with a game-high 29 points for North Florida.
- The Spartans finished the game shooting 54.1 percent (40-for-74) overall, 45.2 percent (14-of-31) from 3-point range and made 6-of-8 (75.0 percent) free throw attempts.
- USC Upstate had a team shooting percentage of over 50.0 percent in a game for the fifth time this season.
- The Spartans held a 12-8 advantage in second chance points and 10-6 in fast break points.
FIRST HALF BREAKDOWN
- USC Upstate scored the game’s first six points on back-to-back 3-pointers by Thompkins.
- The Spartans began the contest on a 12-4 run and took an 8-point advantage with 17:10 remaining on a 3-pointer from Holmes.
- USC Upstate held a nine-point lead twice over a stretch of 5:01 with the last coming at the 12:09 mark when a 4-point play by Thompkins made the score 29-20.
- The 3-pointer and free throw from Thompkins sparked a 9-0 run for the Spartans and led to their largest lead of the game at 34-20 with 11:00 remaining on Moore’s 3-pointer.
- The Ospreys followed with a 13-0 run over the next 4:09 and cut the lead down to 34-33 with 4:50 left.
- A layup by Trip Day and 3-pointer from Ryan Burkhardt gave North Florida a 38-35 lead with 3:30 to go.
- USC Upstate used five consecutive points from Anderson and Booker to take the lead back at 40-38 with 2:25 remaining.
- North Florida finished the half on a 9-2 run and led 47-42 at halftime.
SECOND HALF BREAKDOWN
- The Ospreys continued their run into the second half outscoring the Spartans 9-2 over the first 2:43 and held a 56-44 lead.
- USC Upstate answered with an 11-4 run of its own and trimmed the deficit down to five points, 60-55, with 14:23 to go on a layup by Anderson.
- North Florida increased its lead out to nine points three times over the next seven minutes and held an 80-71 advantage at the 7:40 mark.
- The Ospreys held their largest lead of the game, 12 points, with 7:12 left after a 3-pointer from Emmanuel Lambright.
- The Spartans fought back to within five points twice and trailed 85-80 with 4:44 remaining on a jumper from Moore.
- After UNF extended its lead back to 11 points, USC Upstate would get as close as six the rest of the way when Cunningham’s 3-pointer with 1:19 left put the score at 100-93.
- The Ospreys tied their largest lead with 21 seconds left at 109-97 on a pair of free throws by Aminu.
- Booker’s 3-pointer with 16 seconds remaining made the final score 109-100.
UP NEXT
- The Spartans play their final regular season road game on Saturday evening at 6 p.m. against Jacksonville.