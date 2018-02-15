Holmes 27 Points Not Enough as USC Upstate Falls at North Florida, 109-100

Jacksonville, Fla. (USC Upstate SID) – Deion Holmes scored a team-high 27 points, while Thomas Booker added a career-best 18 off the bench, to lead six Spartans in double-figures as the USC Upstate men’s basketball team suffered a 109-100 setback to the North Florida Ospreys on Thursday evening from UNF Arena.

USC Upstate falls to 7-22 on the season and 2-10 in ASUN play while North Florida improves to 12-17 overall and 6-6 in the conference.

A LOOK AT THE NUMBERS

The Spartans scored in double-figures for the second time this season after recording 106 against Lipscomb on Jan. 29.

It marks the first time since the 2014-15 season that USC Upstate has compiled 100 points or more in a game twice.

For the first time since joining the ASUN, the Spartans scored at least 100 points in two games during conference play.

USC Upstate had six players score in double-digits in Holmes, Booker, Malik Moore, Mike Cunningham, Ramel Thompkins and Isaiah Anderson.

Holmes scored over 20 points for the 17 th time in his career, and eighth this season, after leading USC Upstate offensively with 27 to go with eight rebounds on 12-of-20 shooting.

Thompkins posted 20-plus points for the fifth time in his career following a 7-for-12 shooting performance, including 5-of-9 behind the 3-point line, to end the game with 20.

Booker concluded the game shooting 6-of-9 from the field and was 3-for-3 in both 3-point shooting and free throws for a career-high 18 points and six rebounds.

Moore added 12 points while Cunningham contributed 11 and Anderson 10.

The Ospreys also had six players score 10 or more points led by double-doubles from Noah Horchler and Ivan Gandia-Rosa.

Horchler collected 16 points and 11 rebounds while Gandia-Rosa had 15 points and 18 assists.

Wajid Aminu led all players with a game-high 29 points for North Florida.

The Spartans finished the game shooting 54.1 percent (40-for-74) overall, 45.2 percent (14-of-31) from 3-point range and made 6-of-8 (75.0 percent) free throw attempts.

USC Upstate had a team shooting percentage of over 50.0 percent in a game for the fifth time this season.

The Spartans held a 12-8 advantage in second chance points and 10-6 in fast break points.

FIRST HALF BREAKDOWN

USC Upstate scored the game’s first six points on back-to-back 3-pointers by Thompkins.

The Spartans began the contest on a 12-4 run and took an 8-point advantage with 17:10 remaining on a 3-pointer from Holmes.

USC Upstate held a nine-point lead twice over a stretch of 5:01 with the last coming at the 12:09 mark when a 4-point play by Thompkins made the score 29-20.

The 3-pointer and free throw from Thompkins sparked a 9-0 run for the Spartans and led to their largest lead of the game at 34-20 with 11:00 remaining on Moore’s 3-pointer.

The Ospreys followed with a 13-0 run over the next 4:09 and cut the lead down to 34-33 with 4:50 left.

A layup by Trip Day and 3-pointer from Ryan Burkhardt gave North Florida a 38-35 lead with 3:30 to go.

USC Upstate used five consecutive points from Anderson and Booker to take the lead back at 40-38 with 2:25 remaining.

North Florida finished the half on a 9-2 run and led 47-42 at halftime.

SECOND HALF BREAKDOWN

The Ospreys continued their run into the second half outscoring the Spartans 9-2 over the first 2:43 and held a 56-44 lead.

USC Upstate answered with an 11-4 run of its own and trimmed the deficit down to five points, 60-55, with 14:23 to go on a layup by Anderson.

North Florida increased its lead out to nine points three times over the next seven minutes and held an 80-71 advantage at the 7:40 mark.

The Ospreys held their largest lead of the game, 12 points, with 7:12 left after a 3-pointer from Emmanuel Lambright.

The Spartans fought back to within five points twice and trailed 85-80 with 4:44 remaining on a jumper from Moore.

After UNF extended its lead back to 11 points, USC Upstate would get as close as six the rest of the way when Cunningham’s 3-pointer with 1:19 left put the score at 100-93.

The Ospreys tied their largest lead with 21 seconds left at 109-97 on a pair of free throws by Aminu.

Booker’s 3-pointer with 16 seconds remaining made the final score 109-100.

UP NEXT

The Spartans play their final regular season road game on Saturday evening at 6 p.m. against Jacksonville.