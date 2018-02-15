Kingdom Connected Investments owners indicted

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – The owners of a Greenville real estate company are facing Federal charges, accused of fraud.

The Federal Indictment says the owners of Kingdom Connected Investments, Michael “Bubba” Roush and his wife Dana Roush, took “over one million dollars” through a real estate scheme.

Victims like Roger Norwood never saw it coming.

“Who wants to admit that somebody used their faith against them?” Norwood said.

Norwood and dozens of other victims — many of whom have connected on a Facebook group — were home sellers and rent-to-buy tenants who signed contracts believing Kingdom Connected would put the rent towards the mortgage.

Click here to read the KCI indictment(.pdf)

Attorney Matt Kappel, represented some tenants in civil court.

“Unbeknownst to the seller, typically, they were still on the hook with the mortgage company, so when the Roush’s quit paying the sellers lost all their credit when the house would go into foreclosure. And the purchaser’s lost down payments and whatever perceived equity they were getting into this house by paying money to the Roush’s.”

Norwood, a seller, says his credit tanked.

“Roush got 51% of any profits and proceeds but you were 100% liable,” he said.

The Townsends, rent to buy tenants, lost a $10,000 down payment and $20,000 in percieved equity.

“We ended up losing all the money we invested in the property.”

In addition to the Federal Indictment there’s been dozens of civil lawsuits against the company, more than 80 throughout South Carolina.

Norwood says he won’t be surprised if even more victims will come forward.

“I want people to see this indictment as a chance for people to put their name in the ring, and give these people a chance to beat them and make sure they don’t do this again,” he said.