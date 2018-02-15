LIVE: I-85 North blocked after tractor trailer crash in Greenville

CLICK HERE TO WATCH IN APP

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)–All lanes of northbound Interstate 85 are shut down after a tractor trailer crash in Greenville.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. Thursday between the Woodruff Road and I-385 exits.

Trooper Joe Hovis with the S.C. Highway Patrol said a tractor trailer overturned and is wedged beneath the I-385 bridge.

The driver was thrown from the tractor trailer. They were taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries. Troopers say no other vehicles were involved in the accident.

Almost two hours after the wreck, traffic remained blocked and backed up for miles on I-85 North.

Hovis said they are working on a detour solution.

Troopers say traffic will be detoured to the Exit 51 ramp.

Here is a list of current accidents on the S.C. Highway Patrol Website.

