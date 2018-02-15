Man accused in 4-year-old abduction had criminal past, was assigned to Spartanburg

(WSPA) – The man found with the 4-year-old girl who was reported missing from the Charleston on Wednesday has a long criminal history.

Thomas Lawton Evans was most recently convicted in 2010 when he was given 10 years for an armed robbery.

Evans then continued to get into serious trouble while behind bars.

Prison records show as recently as last December, Evans was disciplined for hostage taking and possession of a weapon.

His most recent assignment was supposed to be community supervision in Spartanburg.